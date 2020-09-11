Eternal rest grant to him Lord, and let perpetual light shine on him. God Bless and keep you in his loving arms. One of my favorite cousins,,, who was a JOY to be around, especially at those family reunions at Grandma and Grandpa DuPraws farm. Carol, I pray you and your wonderful family are comforted by another angel in heaven. Love, Cousin Joyce Porritt, Don and Corals' daughter.

