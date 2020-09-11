Charles Wilson Moore, Jr.
July 26, 1940 - Sept. 9, 2020
Charlie Moore, 80, of Woodway, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer.
Charlie's family will gather at 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium, 515 Columbus Avenue, in Waco with The Rev. Dr. James M. Pevehouse and The Rev. Brandon McGinnis officiating the committal service. Due to COVID-19, the service is limited to immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
Charles Wilson "Charlie" Moore, Jr., was born July 26, 1940, in Monahans, Texas, to Charles Wilson Moore, Sr. and Natalie Ruth Rash Moore.
After several moves while his father was in the oil business, the family settled in Dallas where Charlie graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended Texas A&M and received a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was on Battle Group Staff in the Corps of Cadets, the Ross Volunteers, a class officer for four years, on the Election Commission and the Aggieland yearbook staff.
Following A&M, Charlie served 13 months in the 1st Cav Division, Honest John Rocket Artillery in Korea. Upon his return to Texas, he married his life partner, Nancy McNatt, on November 7, 1964. They moved to Fort Hood for the remainder of his active duty. After four years of reserve service, Charlie was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
In 1965, Charlie and Nancy moved to Waco where he was Industrial Engineer, then Project Engineer, for Owens-Illinois Glass Plant. In 1968, Charlie joined Universal-Atlas Cement, later known as Lehigh Cement. He supervised the building of the white cement plant, and later served as Assistant Plant Manager. While working, Charlie attended night classes at Baylor, earning a Masters of Business in 1974. During this time, Charlie and Nancy welcomed sons Collin and Derek, and daughter, Reagan. He also served as Jr. Warden and Chairman of the Rector Search Committee at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and was chairman of Woodway Planning and Zoning. He and Nancy were also participants in the Cotton Palace Pageant. In addition, Charlie was on the Board then served as President of the Hedonia Club. In 1985, the Moores were transferred to Maryland where Charlie was Assistant Plant Manager at the larger Union Bridge plant. He also served as Jr Warden at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster, and on the Maryland Wine Festival Committee. He was President-Elect of Rotary when they were transferred back to Waco in 1991. As Plant Manager, Charlie worked closely with both hourly and salaried employees to increase efficiency and lower costs, thus preventing the plant from being shutdown. Charlie retired in 2002.
Back in Waco, Charlie became involved throughout the community. He was Jr. Warden, then Sr. Warden, member of the Men's Breakfast Group and co-chair of the chapel building committee at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He played the role of a former King in the Cotton Palace Pageant and was on the Board of Directors for Rotary Club of Waco and the Waco Symphony. He was chair of the Carleen Bright Arboretum and later, chair of the Woodway Foundation. Charlie was on the Finance Committee for Historic Waco Foundation, and chair of the Finance Committee of the MCC Foundation Board. He also served two terms as Texas A&M Class Agent.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents; and infant twin sons.
He is survived by Nancy, his adoring wife of over 55 years; son, Collin Moore and wife, Suellen, and their son, Jackson; son, Derek Moore and wife, Leslie, and their daughters, Katherine and Natalie; and daughter, Reagan and her children, Dax and Julia. Charlie is also survived by his brother, Griff Moore and wife, Tonya; his sister, Natalie; brother-in-law, Jim McNatt and wife, Laurie; and a host of dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie's memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 601 Columbus Avenue, Waco, TX 76701, MCC Foundation Scholarship Fund, 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, 2911 Herring Avenue, Suite 310, Waco, TX 76708.
