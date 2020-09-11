Ed and the whole Wall family were and are a part of my life. Since childhood and still are. As a family we all celebrated Christmas, birthdays, New Years Eve and countless other celebrations .

I remember Ed coming to pick Jennifer and I up from the Rollerdome. If we were not out front when we were supposed to be, you better believe he would come inside to get us and that he did. Ed loved his family, friends, farming and horse shows. When my husband met Ed they just clicked. There was an immediate friendship. Ed was a good friend and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed here but always everyday in my heart. Love to you all.

Allison Payne. Boyles

Friend