Edward Calvin Wall
Wall

Rural Hall - Edward Calvin Wall 79, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, September 12th at Crestview Memorial Park.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
(336) 969-5593
September 11, 2020
Hi Julie, I was so sad to hear of your father's passing. So many fond memories of your Dad (and Mom) at the ball fields over the years. Please know I am thinking of you and your family at this sad time.
Pam Johnson
Friend
September 11, 2020
Ed and the whole Wall family were and are a part of my life. Since childhood and still are. As a family we all celebrated Christmas, birthdays, New Years Eve and countless other celebrations .
I remember Ed coming to pick Jennifer and I up from the Rollerdome. If we were not out front when we were supposed to be, you better believe he would come inside to get us and that he did. Ed loved his family, friends, farming and horse shows. When my husband met Ed they just clicked. There was an immediate friendship. Ed was a good friend and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed here but always everyday in my heart. Love to you all.
Allison Payne. Boyles
Friend
September 10, 2020
