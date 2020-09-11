Nesbitt, Barbara Anne
April 22, 1936 - September 7, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Anne Klutz Nesbitt, 84, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Nesbitt was born April 22, 1936 in Charlotte. She was the daughter of the late James Calvin Klutz and Annie Vivian Phillips Beattie. She was a homemaker and also a member of the former Parkway Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grady Nesbitt; daughter, Deborah Anne DeBrito; granddaughter, Tiffany DeBrito; and brother, James Phillip Klutz.
Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her daughter, Deanie Nesbitt Morton and husband Davey of Clemmons; son, James Scott Nesbitt of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Jay Miller and wife Kaia of Duck, FL, Josh Robertson and wife Brooke of Lewisville and April Robertson of Winston-Salem and Tessa DeBrito of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; five great-grandchildren, Baileigh, Cain, Cyler, Damari, Kallen; and two step-great-grandchildren, Aaron and Elise.
Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Nesbitt.