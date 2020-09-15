GARRISON, Martha L., departed this life September 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Roosevelt S. Harvey; daughter, Brenda L. Williams (Thomas); two sisters, two brothers and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Thursday, at 11 a.m. with limited capacity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store