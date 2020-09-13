1/1
William R. Gordon Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON, William R., Jr., of Bowie, Md., departed this life on August 30, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Georgia B. Gordon; father, Dr. William R. Gordon Sr.; two aunts, Mary Brooks Francis and Anita Gordon Jackson; two uncles, Harry Brooks (Edith) and George Lee Brooks (Dolores); devoted friends, Norman Francis and Leslie Goode; and a host of cousins and other friends that he formed while employed at Sitel Computer, Howard University and Walmart. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter J. Manning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrea Clarke
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MILDRED POINTER
September 7, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Gordon, My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Matthew 5:4 God blesses those who mourn for they shall be comforted.
Selma (Peaches) Harrell
September 7, 2020
William was a very kind, smart, and a gentleman. Rest in power, you will be missed by all.
Andrea Clarke
Friend
September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. William was a wonderful young man. He will be missed. May God receive him in his heavenly arms.
Clarence M. Lee
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved