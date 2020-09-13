GORDON, William R., Jr., of Bowie, Md., departed this life on August 30, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Georgia B. Gordon; father, Dr. William R. Gordon Sr.; two aunts, Mary Brooks Francis and Anita Gordon Jackson; two uncles, Harry Brooks (Edith) and George Lee Brooks (Dolores); devoted friends, Norman Francis and Leslie Goode; and a host of cousins and other friends that he formed while employed at Sitel Computer, Howard University and Walmart. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store