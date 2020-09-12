BUDAJI, Helen Marie, 93, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home. Survivors include her children, Mark A. Buday (Lorraine), Therese Evans (Chris), Joe Budaji (Isis) and Richard Budaji; and grandchildren, Catherine Buday, Jennifer Buday, Annie Evans and Joey Budaji. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Budaji; her son, Frank J. Budaji Jr.; and her parents, Joseph and Frances Holbay. The family will receive friends from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, at Lacy Funeral Home, 6241 Cross Country Rd., Mineral, Va. 23117. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1107 Fredericks Hall Rd., Bumpass, Va. 23024. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond, Va. Online guestbook available at lacyfh.com
.