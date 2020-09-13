DORN, William Arthur, 85, of N. Chesterfield, died September 10, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Arthur and Emma Dorn. He graduated from Van Nuys college, served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years, including Vietnam and worked at Allied Chemical, now Honeywell, for 20 years. His wife of 58 years is Elizabeth Burks Dorn. They have two sons, Devin (Megan) and Brian; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Sydney, Hayden and William Dorn II; and niece, Lora Wall. He enjoyed his membership in the Masons--Past Worshipful Master--and Eastern Star as Worthy Patron, multiple times. Any memorial contributions should be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Central Baptist Church, North Chesterfield or the charity of your choice
. Respecting COVID-19, only immediate family will be at the graveside service.