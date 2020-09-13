FOSTER, Eunice Linda, 72, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Laura Claytor. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Tony M. Foster; children, Stanley E. Acors III, James Thomas Acors Sr. (Crystal); stepdaughter, Melinda Hamilton (Bobby); grandchildren, Amber Craze Acors, James Acors; stepgrandchildren, Michael and Erin Hamilton; brother, Thomas "Butch" Claytor (Sandra) and their children and grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Foster (Donna) and their sons; sister-in-law, Norma Liptrap and her son. Our family cannot express enough gratitude for whom we believe was her guardian angel, Wendy Harris. She came into her life and gave her the best care and support a person could have. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.