Vermell Destine
DESTINE, Mrs. Vermell, Vermell White was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joshua and Marie White. She had a fulfilling childhood and as a young adult was a strong activist, engaging in several efforts to change her community for the better. She retired from New York State Developmental Disability Service Offices and moved to Richmond, Va. in 1993 with her husband, Yvon Destine, who preceded her in death in 1995. In Richmond, Vermell found a church home at Trinity Baptist Church, where she made history, being ordained as one of the first female deacons, a role she embraced wholeheartedly. Known affectionately as "Ma'am" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who always put others first. Vermell also loved to travel and spend time with family. Vermell departed this life peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Va., surrounded by several family members. She is survived by her five children, Frances (Tim), Halley (Maria), Alicia, Dawn (Roy) and Crystal; six grandchildren, Roy (Roseallie), Daryl (Mary), Chantel, Eric, Carina and Gabriela; three great-grandchildren, Jada, Janai and Lennox; godson, Belvin; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 4 p.m. at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
