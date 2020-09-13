1/1
William B. "Bill" Brockwell
BROCKWELL, William B. "Bill", 89, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Petersburg, Va., he was the son of the late Edward Briggs and Katherine Smith Brockwell; and was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Brockwell Bresko and her husband, Emmett Bresko. Bill graduated from Petersburg High School in June 1950, and remained friends with his classmates through the years. He helped organize a number of class reunions over the past 70 years. Bill received an honorable discharge from three branches of service – U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve. During the Korean Conflict, he was an Airman 1st Class serving in Alaska. He met Betty Jean in Montgomery, Alabama, while stationed there. They married upon his discharge and moved back to Virginia. Bill worked for C&P Telephone Co for 38 years, where he started his career climbing poles and digging holes. Subsequent assignments included various marketing and community relations positions. After retiring, he then served as Executive Vice President of the Home Builders Association of Southside Virginia, then sold John Deere lawn and garden equipment for James River Equipment and lastly worked as Membership Director for the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce. He was a true salesman! Bill was charming, outgoing, always asking others "where are you from?" He could also be stubborn and opinionated, as his friends and family well knew. Supporting the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners, in particular the Shriners Hospitals for Children, filled his retirement years. He transported children to the hospitals, organized outreach clinics throughout Virginia and organized numerous fundraisers over the years to support the hospitals. Bill believed strongly in their mission. For over 50 years, Bill was Santa Claus for hundreds of children, at local churches and organizations, the Airfield 4H Center and area Christmas parades (Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie and Petersburg). Donations for these Santa activities were gladly directed to the Shriners Hospital, a cause near and dear to his heart. Bill thoroughly enjoyed playing Santa Claus for the children of family and friends. As time went by, his Santa visits extended to the grandchildren of those family and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Brockwell; a daughter, Pattie J. Brockwell and husband, Steve Jesus; a sister-in-law, Rheba Joyce; one brother-in-law, John Floyd McNeal and wife, June; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the funeral home. A committal service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children- Greenville Hospital, C/O Acca Shrine Temple, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 in memory of William "Bill" Brockwell, Petersburg Shrine Club. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
SEP
16
Committal
01:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
