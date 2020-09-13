1/1
Joyce Ann McLawhorn
1932 - 2020
MCLAWHORN, Joyce Ann, 88, of Richmond, Va. Our beloved mother, left to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. Born March 25, 1932, she was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Cash; and mother, Marie Cash; and sister, Josephine Huggins. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas McLawhorn and Timothy McLawhorn; daughter, Kathy McLawhorn; grandchildren, Kayla Green and Savannah McLawhorn; and great-grandchild, Paris Henry; daughter-in-law, CJ McLawhorn; and Lou Ann Zell. Joyce retired from DMV after 42 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Richmond. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
SEP
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 12, 2020
I first met Joyce when I started working at DMV in 1972. I was devastated to hear of her passing. She was such a nice lady and a good co-worker. We talked and shared a lot of laughs. I extend my sincere condolences to her family.
RIP Joyce
Millin Jefferson
Coworker
