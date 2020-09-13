1/1
McRae Orris "Mac" Selph
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McRae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SELPH, McRae Orris "Mac", The heavens brightened on September 1, 2020, with the arrival of McRae Orris "Mac" Selph. Mac was a caring husband, father and grandfather… a steadfast man of few words, spoken in a striking baritone with a distinctive southern lilt... steady and unflappable… a Virginia gentleman and a gentle man. Born on July 1, 1939, Mac was a lifelong resident of the Richmond area, graduating from Midlothian High School with a small class of friends who stayed in touch. He was a fellow alumnus (along with his daughter and granddaughter) of Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). Mac belonged to the Methodist church, and he was a patriot, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy (including a memorable assignment with his family in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba). After the Navy, Mac went into real estate, worked at the Virginia Employment Commission and found deep satisfaction as a tree farmer. He treasured his time in nature, was a birdwatcher and read constantly about wildlife. A voracious booklover, he also read about pretty much everything else. Despite his Virginia lineage, Mac was a loyal fan of his Dallas Cowboys and, like many men of a certain age, he appreciated a good World War II documentary or a PGA broadcast. When not pursuing all of these interests, Mac could often be found on the links, usually at Stonehenge Golf Club, where he was a founding member. Above all his interests and joys, however, Mac's family was his keystone and purpose in life, starting with his best friend, companion and wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Moore Selph. Mac's and Mary Lou's hearts and souls are one, and they found their life's meaning in each other and their family. Mac so loved their children, Rick Selph and Stacy Selph Hansen, and was immensely proud of their accomplishments and their good hearts. Mac wholeheartedly welcomed Stacy's husband, Chuck Hansen, to the family, and he loved beyond words his two grandchildren, Daniel and Madison Hansen. Mac relished hearing about Daniel's and Madison's achievements, admired their determination to pursue their passions and enthusiastically sang their praises to friends. The pain of separation is the difficult price we now pay for a lifetime of immeasurable joy together. But in the hearts and memory of his friends and family, Mac is never lost. Due to current conditions, a private service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Wednesday, September 16, at 3 p.m., where Mac will be interred. No visitation is planned at this time, but we hope to hold a celebration of Mac's life when conditions are safer for all. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a beautiful sunset and give a salute to Mac.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
03:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
8047941000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved