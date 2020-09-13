BEASLEY, Sandra Meredith, 70, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away at Johnston-Willis Hospital on September 8, 2020. A daughter, a mom, a widow and a friend, Sandra was a gentle soul who loved her God and loved children. She cared deeply about her faith, friends and family. She was born on August 7, 1950 in Richmond, Va., the daughter of George Warren Meredith and Phyllis Joyce Kahn. She attended Manchester High School and graduated in 1968. All who knew her loved her kindness and gentleness. Her ministries were clowning and puppetry for children. She sang in the church choir for many years and performed in a group called "Branching Out" that ministered in their performances. Sandra enjoyed bowling and while living in Idaho learned to play golf and Mahjong. She always had a fondness for the beach. Later in life, she enjoyed being a nanny, traveling and foreign mission work. She kept close friendships with many of her classmates and was part of the committee to setup the 50th Manchester High School reunion in 2018. Many who knew her also knew of her feline companion, Autumn. They would "share" fudgesicles at night. She truly appreciated life and enjoyed new experiences. She will be missed but is now at peace and with the Lord. Among her survivors are her daughter, Meredith Lynn Madrigal; and her son, Shannon Lee Beasley and wife, Jez Beasley. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Kahn Meredith (May 1997); father, George Warren Meredith (July 2014); and husband, Lloyd Lee Beasley Jr. (August 1998). A visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Road, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation (for pancreatic cancer research), https://lustgarten.org/donate
.