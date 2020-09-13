1/1
George Francis Tidey
1933 - 2020
TIDEY, George Francis, 87, of Richmond, passed away September 11, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1933, to the late Frank and Miriam Tidey of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his brother, Pat (Francie); and his son, Craig (Bryan). He leaves behind Joyce Garrett Tidey, the wife he cherished for 63 years; two sons, Geof (Lisa) and Scott (Shawn); five grandchildren, Garrett, Ryan, Matthew, Kristin and William; brother, Jim (Leigh Ann); and sister-in-law, Jan Fine (Morris). George attended Princeton High School, followed by the Hun School, both in Princeton, N.J. He graduated from the University of Richmond Business School in 1955, then served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command from 1956 to 1959. After working for two years at Albemarle Paper company, he received his law degree from the TC Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond in 1963. He began practicing law with Bremner, Merhige, Byrne, Montgomery and Baber where he met his mentor, the Honorable Robert R. Merhige. George became active in the Richmond community, joining the Richmond Jaycees in 1960 and becoming their president from 1967 to 1968. He was on the Board of Directors for the Richmond Community Action Program and the Tuckahoe YMCA. He joined the Board of Directors of the Richmond Urban League in 1970, serving as their president from 1973 to 1975. In 1970, he founded the law firm Tidey and Boice, partnering with lifelong friend, the Honorable William G. Boice. George served on the Board of Directors for the Neighborhood, Metropolitan and Central Virginia Legal Aid Societies. George left his private law practice in 1985 to become a General District Court Judge in Henrico County and in 1988, he became a Henrico Circuit Court Judge, where he served two three-year terms as Chief Judge before retiring in 2004. Family, friends and colleagues will understand one Richmond attorney's assessment "Judge Tidey suffers no fools." He rendered justice fairly, compassionately and without flourish. He was an Adjunct Professor at TC Williams from 1992 to 1996. He was especially proud to return to his roots, both at the Hun School, where he served on the Board of Trustees and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2006, as well as at TC Willams, where he established the George Tidey Law School Scholarship at the University of Richmond. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hun School, 176 Edgerstoune Rd., Princeton, N.J. 08540 or the George Tidey Law School Scholarship at the University of Richmond. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homeparham.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 13, 2020
Bernie Henderson
