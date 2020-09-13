SOGHOIAN, Joyce Rigsby, 89, of Henrico County Va., passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Joyce was born in Louisa County and raised her family in Richmond, where she lived and worked for C&P Telephone Company over 37 years, retiring as a first line manager and charter member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Joyce was active at St. James Armenian Church for over 60 years, participating in the Women's Guild, volunteering at the annual food festivals and serving on the Parish Council.
In retirement, Joyce was an ardent volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in both the gift shop and at the information desk for over 25 years. Her many hobbies included reading, dancing, gardening and travel, and she spent several years pursuing a pilot's license. She valued spending time with family. She sent a card for every occasion, and never failed to bring a smile with her wit. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence W. and Eugenia S. Rigsby; and siblings, Clarence W. Rigsby and Leslie P. Rigsby. She is survived by her son, Larry Soghoian and his wife, Elizabeth Schramek; her daughter, Donna Soghoian Walker and her husband, Edward Walker Jr.; and her grandchildren, Danielle Soghoian, Jacob Walker and his wife, Bridget Walker and Kendall Walker; her brother, William Rigsby; her sisters, Ruth Rigsby Tate and Edna Rigsby Jones.
Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, https://www.redcross.org/donate
.