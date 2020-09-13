1/1
Joyce Rigsby Soghoian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOGHOIAN, Joyce Rigsby, 89, of Henrico County Va., passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Joyce was born in Louisa County and raised her family in Richmond, where she lived and worked for C&P Telephone Company over 37 years, retiring as a first line manager and charter member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Joyce was active at St. James Armenian Church for over 60 years, participating in the Women's Guild, volunteering at the annual food festivals and serving on the Parish Council.

In retirement, Joyce was an ardent volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in both the gift shop and at the information desk for over 25 years. Her many hobbies included reading, dancing, gardening and travel, and she spent several years pursuing a pilot's license. She valued spending time with family. She sent a card for every occasion, and never failed to bring a smile with her wit. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence W. and Eugenia S. Rigsby; and siblings, Clarence W. Rigsby and Leslie P. Rigsby. She is survived by her son, Larry Soghoian and his wife, Elizabeth Schramek; her daughter, Donna Soghoian Walker and her husband, Edward Walker Jr.; and her grandchildren, Danielle Soghoian, Jacob Walker and his wife, Bridget Walker and Kendall Walker; her brother, William Rigsby; her sisters, Ruth Rigsby Tate and Edna Rigsby Jones.

Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, https://www.redcross.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:30 PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved