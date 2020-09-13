STONE, Dixie Lynn Crum, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henry Stone Jr.; and her parents, Marion and Alva Crum. She is survived by her sons, Walter Henry Stone III and his wife, Lisa, Taylor Brinkley Stone and his wife, Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Brinkley, Dylan, Henry, Peyton, Parker and Sydney; her sister, Marian Crum Mack; nephews, Trey Mack and his wife, Christin, Max Mack and his wife, Dawn; great-nephew, Edward; and great-niece, Harper; companion and caregiver, Don Sexton; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Dixie was born and raised in North, South Carolina and graduated from Converse College with a major in music. She shared her lifelong love of music by teaching piano to many young students. She was the organist at the Chester United Methodist Church for 30 years and sang in the choir there for many more years. Dixie was co-owner of the DixiLynn Hallmark store in Chesterfield and loved family trips to Myrtle Beach, the Masters and anywhere where she (Dee Dee) could be with her six grandchildren. The family will have visiting hours on Monday, September 14, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel, from 4 to 7 p.m. The public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Chester United Methodist Church once COVID-19 restrictions are different. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dixie's name to the Chester United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.