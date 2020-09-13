1/1
Carl Wayne Jacobs
1943 - 2020
JACOBS, Carl Wayne, 77, of S. Chesterfield, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born in Rawlings, Virginia, on August 17, 1943, to the late Horace Lester Jacobs and Sarah Virginia Byrd. Mr. Jacobs served in the United States Navy on the USS John King and was a member of the American Legion. He retired as a welder from DuPont. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Davis Jacobs. He is survived by his sons, Alan Jacobs and Ryan Jacobs. A memorial service will be announced at a later date on the E. Alvin Small website. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
