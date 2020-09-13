FRANCK, Ruth Wilson, 89, of Heathsville, formerly Richmond, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franck. She is survived by children, Sharon Ward (David), Maurice Franck (Susan) and Diane Gray (David); granddaughters, Laura, Heather, Bethany and Kaley; and great-granddaughter, Emma. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date at Light of Christ Anglican in Heathsville. Online condolences can be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.