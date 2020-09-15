1/1
Edith Chaney Bouwense
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOUWENSE, Edith Chaney, 90, of Chesterfield, Va., earned her angel wings September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Howard Chaney; second husband, Albert Bouwense; son, David Chaney; parents, Thomas and Louisa Martin; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Janet C. Hatchett (Steve); grandson, Ryan Hatchett (Heather); and three great-grandchildren. Edith loved the Lord, her family and friends. She enjoyed flower arranging, cooking, flowers and birds. She retired from the Virginia State Police. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved