INGE, Rebecca "Becky" Currin, 86, of North Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Royal Lacy Inge Jr.; her parents, Mark and Ora Currin; her three older brothers, Jake, Donald and Gerald. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (husband, Alan); her son, Lacy (wife, Kim); four grandchildren, Ashley, Chris (wife, Deirdre), Dustin (wife, Alex) and Kacy. She was also blessed with one great-granddaughter, "Claire Rebecca"; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who knew her and passionate about her family, who were always foremost in her mind. The family will be celebrating her life with a private service to be at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store