Wayne Russell
RUSSELL, Wayne, age 50, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Wayne Russell Jr. and Malik Gary; seven sisters, three brothers, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Rev. Trevis Smith, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
