1/1
Freida Conway Meade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEADE, Freida Conway, 65, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mac Meade; sons, Daryl A. Meade and Michael M. Meade (Chelsea Jennings); siblings, Edward G. Conway III (Deborah), Cordell H. Conway (Denise) and DeeDee Mitchell (Lawrence); and devoted friend, Ann Reams. She is also survived by a host of devoted nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Freida was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Sarah Conway. The family would like to express our special thanks to Dr. Gisa Schunn with the Virginia Cancer Institute. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bride Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kenya Clarke-Harvey
Friend
September 14, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Freida's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless you all.
Marilyn & Kari Paige
Family
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved