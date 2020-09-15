BRADSHAW, Thomas B. "Tom", 72, of Aylett, Virginia, passed away on September 3, 2020. His survivors include his wife, Carolyn Bradshaw; his son, Richard Bradshaw (Erica); his grandson, Xander; and other family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Dress will be casual, as Tom would want you to be comfortable. Interment will be private. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.