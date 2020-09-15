1/1
Thomas B. "Tom" Bradshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADSHAW, Thomas B. "Tom", 72, of Aylett, Virginia, passed away on September 3, 2020. His survivors include his wife, Carolyn Bradshaw; his son, Richard Bradshaw (Erica); his grandson, Xander; and other family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Dress will be casual, as Tom would want you to be comfortable. Interment will be private. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Ln
Tappahannock, VA 22560
(804) 443-2210
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marks-Bristow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved