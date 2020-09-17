1/1
Dr. Mary Ann Prince
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRINCE, Dr. Mary Ann, was born in West Point, Virginia, to William Lawson Sr. and Catherine Lawson. Mary departed this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the home of her beloved mother in Richmond, Virginia. Mary dedicated her life to Christ and was true ambassador for the Kingdom of God, having served as a pastor, prophetess and evangelist, and she was a mighty prayer warrior. She was

passionate about preaching the Word of God and winning souls for Christ, especially ministering to the needs of young women dealing with abuse and self-esteem issues. Out of her love for wanting to encourage and see others prosper in their spiritual and natural lives, came the vision for B.L.E.S.S.E.D. Women's International Ministries (Beautiful Ladies Energetically Serving

the Savior Endlessly and Devotedly). She loved to travel throughout the country and internationally spreading the gospel for her "Daddy God." Mary had a giving heart which moved her to support organizations to help those that are less fortunate. Not only did she love the Lord, she also had an unwavering love for her family and those she called her friends. This love was especially true when it came to her children and grandchildren and they loved and adored her in return. With each conversation, she would always say "I Love You to Life!" She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Keith (LaRhonda) Lawson and Sarania (Mario) Chandler and Royce (Keshia) Allen; husband, Dr. Peter Prince; grandchildren, her eight "Princes," Kh'lel, Kyheem, Kanaan, SeanTii, CoHann, KaeLeb, Gabriel, Noah; and her "Princess," Keziah; mother, Catherine Gresham; father, William Lawson Sr.; sisters, Kathy Harrison, Jacqueline Lay, Kizzey Lawson and Pamela Green; brothers, William Lawson Jr. and Thomas Lawson; and a hosts of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 232-3874
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 14, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charda Juniel
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charda Juniel
Family
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Charda Juniel
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow ❤
Charda Juniel
Friend
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved