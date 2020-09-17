PRINCE, Dr. Mary Ann, was born in West Point, Virginia, to William Lawson Sr. and Catherine Lawson. Mary departed this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the home of her beloved mother in Richmond, Virginia. Mary dedicated her life to Christ and was true ambassador for the Kingdom of God, having served as a pastor, prophetess and evangelist, and she was a mighty prayer warrior. She was



passionate about preaching the Word of God and winning souls for Christ, especially ministering to the needs of young women dealing with abuse and self-esteem issues. Out of her love for wanting to encourage and see others prosper in their spiritual and natural lives, came the vision for B.L.E.S.S.E.D. Women's International Ministries (Beautiful Ladies Energetically Serving



the Savior Endlessly and Devotedly). She loved to travel throughout the country and internationally spreading the gospel for her "Daddy God." Mary had a giving heart which moved her to support organizations to help those that are less fortunate. Not only did she love the Lord, she also had an unwavering love for her family and those she called her friends. This love was especially true when it came to her children and grandchildren and they loved and adored her in return. With each conversation, she would always say "I Love You to Life!" She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Keith (LaRhonda) Lawson and Sarania (Mario) Chandler and Royce (Keshia) Allen; husband, Dr. Peter Prince; grandchildren, her eight "Princes," Kh'lel, Kyheem, Kanaan, SeanTii, CoHann, KaeLeb, Gabriel, Noah; and her "Princess," Keziah; mother, Catherine Gresham; father, William Lawson Sr.; sisters, Kathy Harrison, Jacqueline Lay, Kizzey Lawson and Pamela Green; brothers, William Lawson Jr. and Thomas Lawson; and a hosts of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



