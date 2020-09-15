1/1
Hazel Jean Medlin
MEDLIN, Hazel Jean, 80, of Tappahannock, Va., went to be with the Lord September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jimmy Robert Medlin; and mother, Bessie Morgan. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Nash (Richard); and grandchildren, Michael Justin Kirby, Elizabeth Mariah Jezek and Caroline Hayley Jezek. Jean retired from Philip Morris USA in 1998 after 31 years of service. She adored her family and will be remembered for her never-ending love, support and generosity, as well as her infamous jokes and embellished stories. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5141 Dunbrooke Rd., Tappahannock, Va.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
