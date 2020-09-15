HENRY, John E., 89, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He retired from MCV after 22 years. John was a veteran during the Korean War, where he served in two military branches. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Margie L. Henry. John and Margie never met a stranger and were second parents to most they met. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughter and caregiver, Teresa L. Henry; three sons, Eugene (Linda), Rickey and Kenneth (Lelia) Henry; four grandchildren, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter soon to come and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. A special thanks to family members who helped Teresa with John's caregiving and the neighbors and friends who were a phone call away. Thank you to hospice, from Ashley, KC and Melissa. Also, a special thanks to Hospice of Virginia - Va. Bass Federation Region 8 who made our dad's wish come true. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, Va. Bass Federation Region 8 or the VA Hospital, https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com
.