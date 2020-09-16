DUCK, Eileen Mays "Baby", 87, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward Y. Duck Sr. She is survived by her two children, Edward Y. Duck Jr. and his wife, Claudia and Connie D. Shires and her husband, Gary, both of Richmond; six grandchildren, J.T. Balsom, Gary Shires Jr., Paul Shires, Christian, Ryan and Damian Balsom; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Woody Funeral Home – Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.