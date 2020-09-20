THOMAS, Vernon Harrison, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was 90 years old.



Vernon is survived by his sons, Bruce Vernon Thomas of Richmond, Virginia and Brian Frazier Thomas of Durham, North Carolina; his daughter, Katherine Sara Thomas of Holly Hill, Florida; and his grandchildren, Margaret Delahunt Thomas of Washington, D.C., Charlotte Heldman Thomas of Austin, Texas, Sima Sara Krtalic of Moscow, Russia, Katherine Cristiana Krtalic of Brooklyn, New York and Kresimir Blaz Krtalic of Spokane, Washington.



Born on July 29, 1930, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Vernon was the youngest of three boys (Sherman and Gordon) born to James William Thomas, then an architect designing residential properties and newspaper buildings across the United States, and his wife, Pearl Delahunt Thomas. After attending Denison University, Vernon joined the United States Army, where he was posted to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and worked with what were then called "combat fatigue" cases. While in D.C., Vernon met his life partner, Wanda, in a choir and while performing Handel's Messiah. They were married on May 14, 1955, and returned to live on Thomas family property outside Hudson, Ohio. Vernon had a long career in business, handling procurement and supply chain activities for a wide range of companies and industries, including an especially successful and enjoyable time with Eaton Corporation in Marshall, Michigan. Vernon retired in 1996, and he and Wanda relocated to Richmond, Virginia.



Throughout his life, Vernon was passionate about classical music (not just music – it had to be classical music), books (he would read literally anything you put in front of him and always several books at one time), singing (from his treasured time with the Hudsons in the 1960s to duets with his daughter, Kathy, to the choir that he led at the Crossings while in his late 80s) and World War II aviation. The defining event in Vernon's life was the death of his older brother, Gordon, when his B-24 crashed during Operation Trolley on VE Day, May 8, 1945. He would always say that it wasn't until he met and married Wanda that he began to recover. And it was a trip in 2017 to visit Seething Air Force Base in England (where his brother, Sherman, served as a B-24 pilot), Hethel Air Force Base, also in England (where Gordon served) and to Gordon's grave in the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, that allowed him to fully celebrate the incredible service and sacrifice of both of his brothers.



In the last few years of his life, Vernon became quite the character. He began to truly enjoy life and to show it. He loved his friends at the Crossings and would never miss meals or a pint with them – wearing, of course, his special shirt for each day of the week. His door was always open, through which he would play classical music for passersby. Every Sunday, he would meticulously develop and document (he had an old-fashioned typewriter) the week's playlists for those (few) truly interested. He loved the Crossings Choir, and would spend countless hours rewriting music for that group to perform. And, until the day he died, he was building amazingly large and complex models of World War II aircraft, which he would proudly display on the piano in the Crossings lobby. Vernon's life was not always easy or even happy. But he closed it well, happy, among dear friends and loved and respected by his family.



Vernon and Wanda rest together in the Memorial Garden at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, between two buttresses that they both would have admired from an architectural perspective.



