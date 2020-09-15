1/1
Joyce Holder Clay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAY, Joyce Holder, 83, resident of Lucy Corr Health Center, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a long battle with multiple heath issues. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lucille Holder; and her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Clay Sr. She is survived by her children, Jenny Putman (Tim), Kathy Tarleton (Harvey), Robin Epperson (David), Robert Clay (Julie) and Gene Clay (Wendy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Tomahawk Baptist Church cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, as Joyce loved to surround herself with beautiful blooms.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 14, 2020
Joyce was a wonderful and loving person who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was always available to lend a helping hand or to give a hug to anyone in need and she loved to make others smile. I have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her again these last few years and will miss her dearly. Rest in peace Joyce until we meet again, Leann XOXO
Leann Pohlman
Friend
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved