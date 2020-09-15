THOMPSON, Stella Upshur, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at the age of 94. She was surrounded in her last week by her husband of over 71 years, William Wardlaw Thompson; and her four children, Elizabeth Thompson Childrey (Bill), William Wardlaw "Mike" Thompson III (Christy), Robert Littleton "Litt" Thompson (Kathy) and Thomas Perrin Thompson (Weezie). Stella was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Littleton Upshur and Penelope Jackson Upshur. She met Wardy in Norfolk while on a double date and they were married on November 6, 1948. Stella was a talented pianist who played completely by ear. She loved Big Band and jazz music from the '40s and '50s. She was an accomplished oil painter who pursued her passion by going back to school in her 50s, obtaining her BFA degree in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University, cum laude, in 1986. She loved painting clouds, the ocean, portraits and scenes from the Bahamas. For years, she facilitated painting workshops on Abaco. Her landscapes and portraits are enjoyed by friends around the world. Stella had a deep faith and a vibrant love for her family and friends. She and Wardy became mainstays in the community of Treasure Cay, Abaco, for decades, particularly through their leadership of the Treasure Cay Church. Everyone loved her smile and warm spirit. Stella was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jane Woodward and Martha Pritchard; as well as her beloved granddaughters, Kate Childrey and Perrin Thompson Hall. What a reunion in Heaven! She is survived by nine grandchildren, Thurston Childrey, Jackie Koenig (Brenden), Mikey Thompson (Meg), John Thompson, Gavin Thompson (Britney), Parker Thompson, Litt Thompson, Chris Thompson and Alex Thompson; and four great-grandchildren, John Koenig, Ben Koenig, Luke Koenig and Will Thompson. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held in her honor and memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238 or Westminster Canterbury Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store