FAYMAN, Selma "Beme", 93, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was Brooklyn born and raised with a personality to match. Her parents, David and Betty Kaufman, brought her into this world on October 29, 1926. After spending her early years in New York, Selma met the love of her life, Jacob "Jack" Fayman, whom she married on April 29, 1951 after a short courtship. They quickly started a family in Richmond, which included three children, David, Barbara "Bobbi" and Steven "Stevie" (Sharon Fayman). In addition to her children, she is survived by three grandchildren, Brian Fayman (Pamela Fayman), Michelle Olsen (Sven Olsen), Merideth Fayman; and three great-grandchildren, Kayla Olsen, Levi Fayman and Lukas Olsen, who brought great joy to her life. Long-standing family friend, David Kalman, also holds a special place in Beme's heart wherever she may be. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Jack; and younger brother, Alan Kaufman, who left this earth on September 10, 2020. Beme was a talented artist with a keen eye for decoration as anyone saw who had been to her home. She was also an avid plant lover who kept a greenroom thriving with the help of her daughter all the way until the end. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
and/or the American Diabetes Association
.