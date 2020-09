MAITLAND, John Rae, 43, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord September 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kaye Maitland. He is survived by his father, George Rae Maitland; sister, Rebecca Clarke; niece, Rachel Clarke; and nephew, Jesse Clarke. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in John's name.