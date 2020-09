REESE, Dorothy "Jean" P., 65, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Pritchard Sr. and Lottie T. Pritchard; and granddaughter of the late Dorothy Turner. She is survived by her son, Ethan (Ashley) D. Reese; grandson, Ayden D. Reese; sister, Eva Carla Pritchard; brothers, Charles E. Pritchard Jr., Thomas L. Pritchard; and previous spouse, Ronnie C. Reese. At her request, services will be private.