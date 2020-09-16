1/1
Nellwyn "Betty" Campbell
1927 - 2020
CAMPBELL, Nellwyn "Betty", 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her husband, Richard Campbell, on September 13, 2020. She is survived by her son, Rick Campbell (Debbie); sister-in-law, Ethel Butterworth; nieces, Nellwyn Beamon, Nancye Butterworth and King Butterworth. Betty was a loving wife, wonderful mother and great friend who was loved by everyone she met. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
