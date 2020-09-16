1/1
Alan W. Jones
JONES, Alan W., 76, of Richmond, passed away September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Walter Jones. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Amanda (Will Woolridge); grandson, Jonesy; brother, Ron. Alan was a devoted husband, dad and grandad. Alan enjoyed all racquet sports, golf, fishing, soccer and was a lifelong supporter of Manchester United. He loved nature and the outdoors and went on many camping trips in England as a young man with his friends. He was known for his fun-loving personality, infectious smile, ability to make everyone laugh and his great stories, especially made up bedtime stories. Alan studied lithography and graphic arts at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, England. He had a long career in printing and pressroom management, eventually going into technical support. He was very well-known and respected throughout the industry. Funeral services will be held at Christ Church Episcopal, Pouncey Tract Road, 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901 or you can donate online.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Christ Church Episcopal
