BISHOP, Wiliam Newberry "Bill", a resident of Chester, Va. and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to so many, died peacefully in his home September 13, 2020. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Janet, to cherish him. Bill was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tenn. He obtained his B.S. degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1951 and his M.S. degree from the University of Tennessee, 1953. From 1954 to 1958, he served active duty in the United States Navy, retiring from the Naval Reserve after 20 years with the rank of Captain. After completing four years of active duty, he went on to receive his Ph.D. in nuclear chemistry from the University of Florida in 1961. He began his career in Upton, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Janet, at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Bill and Janet moved to Lynchburg, Va. in 1964, where they raised their family and Bill enjoyed a 20-year career at Babcock and Wilcox. In 1984, they moved to Atlanta, Ga., where Bill worked for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations for 10 years. They returned to Virginia in 1996 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bill had a tremendous sense of giving and community as exemplified by his volunteer work for the Chesterfield Extension Office as a Master Gardener for 20 years, and support of the Chesterfield County Police Department as a volunteer for 15 years. As in all aspects of his life, he approached volunteering with a strong work ethic and dedication that was beyond noteworthy. Bill will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends, and will be remembered for his constant love, support and wisdom. He understood that the true value of a man is measured by the love of his family. He was a true gentleman with unquestionable character and integrity; an inspiration and a rare gem who will truly be missed. He was larger than life and the greatest of all time. Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; three daughters, Cheryl Bishop, Karen Stewart (Pablo Govea) and Wendy Elsasser (Mike); two grandchildren, Brooke Fogleman (Steven) and Eric Stewart; and one great-grandchild, Bennett Maxwell Fogleman. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Virginia, especially Heather RN, Stephanie RN and Erica for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chesterfield County Master Gardener Program, checks payable to Chesterfield County or Chesterfield County Police Foundation (P.O. Box 1684, Chesterfield, Va. 23832) in memory of Mr. Bill Bishop. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. Condolences can be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
