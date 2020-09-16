1/1
Laverne D. Gregory
1972 - 2020
GREGORY, Laverne D., 48, of Henrico, departed this life Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gregory Sr.; and her brother, Charles Gregory Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Delores Gregory; sister, Robin Gregory; grandmother, Eva Gray; two adorable nieces, Eliana and Rayna Gregory; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020; live streaming will be available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henrico Education Foundation.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:30 AM
March Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
