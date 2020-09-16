1/1
Gail Lenora Dyson
DYSON, Gail Lenora, 69, departed this life September 12, 2020. Gail was a lifelong resident of Richmond. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1968. She left Richmond to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. Gail retired from the Internal Revenue Service and also worked for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Office of Consumer Affairs for the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, America Smith Dyson and Lynwood Miles Dyson Sr. Gail is survived by her daughter, Annette Dyson; son-in-law, Antonio Kelly; brothers, Lynwood Dyson Jr. and his wife, Belinda and Kenneth Dyson and his partner, Raquel Borders; nephew, Lynwood J. Shakur; nieces, Adrianna Dyson and Noir Fowler; numerous cousins and aunts and an uncle. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
September 15, 2020
My condolences to her family. May she RIP. She will truly be missed. AHS Class of '68 Alma Campbell-Gates
Alma Gates
Classmate
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
