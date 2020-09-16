JACKSON, Deborah Roberts, 65, of Henrico, passed away on September 13, 2020. Deborah was born in Richmond on June 13, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stafford S. Roberts Sr. and Agnes W. Roberts; and her son, Hunter S. Jackson. She is survived by her loving loving husband of 43 years, Scott H. Jackson; beloved daughter, Rebecca J. Whittaker (Sean); granddaughter, Olivia L. Whittaker; sister, Roberta R. Dawson (Lewis); and brother, Stafford S. Roberts Jr. "Bubba"; aunt, Marie W. Lawrence (Tommie); niece, Holly D. Jackson (Mike); nephew, Brian Dawson (Kristina); and numerous aunts and cousins in Richmond and South Hill. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She worked in the medical field and co-owned her own business, Medical Management Resources Inc., before she finished her career at the VA medical center. She was an avid sports follower, especially her Duke Blue Devils. She enjoyed gardening and loved going to the beach. She was loved dearly by family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park at 10000 Patterson Avenue at 12 noon. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral