Dorothy Marie Robey Thomas
1931 - 2020
THOMAS, Dorothy Marie Robey, 89, of Blackstone, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born February 13, 1931, in Forestville, Fairfax Co., Va., and lived in McLean, Va., until she married her husband. She was a secretary for many years and retired from Nottoway Co. Farm Bureau in 1996. Marie worked on their family farm for many years with her husband of 54 years, Robert Bascum Thomas Jr. They donated their collection of horse-drawn carriages for a museum in Blackstone, where others could learn of and enjoy this legacy of the past. The Robert B. Thomas Carriage Museum was dedicated and opened to the public in September 2007. Marie was a longtime member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church, where she volunteered in the UMW, as well as having served as President of the Blanton Wainwright Circle. She is survived by her son, Robert B. Thomas III of Blackstone; her daughter, Linda M. Townsend and her husband, Randy, of Amelia; four grandchildren, Craig R. Townsend, Krista T. Wickliffe and her husband, Andrew, Victoria F. Thomas and Cameron M. Thomas. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crenshaw United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 200 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824 or to the Robert B. Thomas Carriage Museum, 1918 Ridge Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
