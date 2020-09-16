1/1
Earl D. Meade
1939 - 2020
MEADE, Earl D., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice G. Meade; three children, Gail M. Godfrey, Angela D. Eller (Will) and John D. Meade (Jacquelyn); four grandchildren, Andrew (April) and Josh Godfrey, Johnathan and Faith Meade; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Carson and Avery; a brother, Bruce Meade; and three sisters, Shirley Hill, Shelva Meade and Sue Martin; also numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was a loving Christian husband and a great father. He retired from Westvaco and afterward drove a Hanover County School Bus for many years. He was a member of Meadowood Church of God for many years and a lover of gospel music. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meadowood Church of God, 325 Azalea Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 16, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
