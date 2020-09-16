MEADE, Earl D., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice G. Meade; three children, Gail M. Godfrey, Angela D. Eller (Will) and John D. Meade (Jacquelyn); four grandchildren, Andrew (April) and Josh Godfrey, Johnathan and Faith Meade; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Carson and Avery; a brother, Bruce Meade; and three sisters, Shirley Hill, Shelva Meade and Sue Martin; also numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was a loving Christian husband and a great father. He retired from Westvaco and afterward drove a Hanover County School Bus for many years. He was a member of Meadowood Church of God for many years and a lover of gospel music. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meadowood Church of God, 325 Azalea Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.