John Irvin Long
LONG, John Irvin, 88, of the Masonic Home of Virginia started his new life on September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Knight Long; children, John W. Long (Rhonda), Jean L. Meredith (Stewart) and Robert E. Long (Jade); seven grandchildren, Stewart III (Ashlee), Jason, Haley, Kelsey, Colby (Ansley), Valery and Kaylee; two great-grandchildren, Meredith and Hudson; and sister, Helen L. Payne. John served honorably in the United States Navy. He retired from C&P Telephone Company of Virginia after 38 years of service. John was Past Master of Washington & Henry Lodge No. 344 A.F. & A.M. and a longtime member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Henrico, Va. 23223 or Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 16, 2020
Please know God is with you during this most recent loss. Prayers for you and your family. May god give you peace. I loved your Dad. I know he was special and will be missed. Prayers from our family to yours.
Louis Muse
Friend
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ben and Nancy Longest
September 16, 2020
John Long was a wonderful. He would reach out to help anybody. He loved being at the Masonic Home. I have had lots of joy and Laughter with him. He was truly good man. I will never forget him.
Bonnie White
Friend
