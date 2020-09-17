1/1
Betty Bradbury Sutphin
SUTPHIN, Betty Bradbury, 90, of Richmond, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John E. Sutphin. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Hartley, Debra Wilson, Gina Sutphin and John Sutphin; grandchildren, Heather and Michael Hartley, Candace Davis, Josh Wilson, Amanda Paz, Melanie Arwood, Genevieve Tehovnik, Christoph and Nikolas Sutphin; great-grandchildren, Amber Lanch, Liam and Bailey Davis, Sierra Maltby, Storm and Camryn Paz, Alysa and Eddie Jennings, Riley Jo Arwood, Charles and Madison Tehovnik; great-great-grandchildren, Beau and Elias Maltby and Madison Compton; brother, Clarence Everett "Ted" Bradbury; close cousin, Marvin "Brad" L. Bradbury; and lifelong friends, Virginia "Jennie" Wiatt, Frances Bradbury and Louise Kirkner. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a chapel service will take place 12 to 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences can be left at woodyfuneralhome

parham.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
