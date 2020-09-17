1/
Michelle Denise Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWRENCE, Michelle Denise, 51, of Richmond (Varina), entered eternal life September 14, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life her devoted husband, Ret. Master Chief Petty Officer Danny K. Lawrence; children, Jerel, Dekell, Denzel and Danielle Lawrence; granddaughter, Jakaya Lawrence; father, Deacon Larnell P. Lawrence; sister, Leticia L. Walker (Marcus); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and close friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va. A Celebration of Life will take place 12 noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hope Point Church, 10500 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond, Va., with Elder Roderick A. Carroll, eulogist and Rev. Jonathan Stells officiating. The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker Sr., funeral director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
I have been retired from Usairways for eight years now but I will always remember Michelle’s smiling face and how she always talked about her family with so much love. May God bless.
Cindy Marshall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved