Wallisha was one of my nieces classmates at Hanover Adult Center -Linking Lives for many years! Crystal is having a very hard time with the loss of her friend & we are so sad for her family & friends!

Wallisha was so sweet & always takes to me whenever I would visit the center & tell me about her Pit Bull!

She will be deeply miss & it very hard to believe she is gone!!

RIP. Our Father has another Angel in Heaven!

Debora Fowler-Zehler & Crystal Fowlet

Friend