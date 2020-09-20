PERLMUTTER, Jason Nathaniel, 44, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born May 15, 1976, Jason is survived by his loving parents, Alan and Mary Perlmutter; his brothers, Dominic Taylor and Stephan Perlmutter; and sister-in-law, Jennifer. He is also survived by his nephews, Preston and Cory; numerous extended family members and friends. Jason was a graduate of Clover Hill High School as well as a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. A brilliant artist, voted the next Picasso in his high school senior superlatives, continued to share his beautiful work throughout his life. Jason's funeral Mass will be September 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Church of Epiphany located at 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. A celebration of his life is being planned for September 22, at South Beach Bar and Grill, 13923 Hull St Rd. Please see Jason's Facebook page or contact Susan Simmons through Facebook for online condolences.



