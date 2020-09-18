DARDEN, Jeremiah Isaiah, departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard Leroy Martin, Eula and Robert Darden. He is survived by mother, Anita (Mark) Brown; father, Mustafa (Cheryl) Darden; two sisters, Janay and Janiah Darden; maternal grandmother, Emma Nelson; one niece, several cousins and other family and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.