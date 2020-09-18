1/1
Jeremiah Isaiah Darden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARDEN, Jeremiah Isaiah, departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard Leroy Martin, Eula and Robert Darden. He is survived by mother, Anita (Mark) Brown; father, Mustafa (Cheryl) Darden; two sisters, Janay and Janiah Darden; maternal grandmother, Emma Nelson; one niece, several cousins and other family and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
10:30 AM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved