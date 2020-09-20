Ray Pethtel was indeed a great and gifted public servant who served Virginia so well during his tenure. I was Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and was named, along with all former Governors, Business leaders and Local Officials, by Governor Baliles to the Commission on Transportation for the 21st Century (COT 21). Under Ray's leadership we came up with a plan to provide about 12 billion dollars to help get a handle on Virginia's critical transportation needs in 1986. Ray Pethtel was not only a great leader for better transportation in Virginia but a great family man who was my good friend.

Charles L. Waddell (Charlie)