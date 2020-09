HOWIE, Barbara P., 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Helen Howie; one sister, two brothers; five daughters, LaShonda, Victoria, Rochelle, April and Moesha; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., with limited capacity.



